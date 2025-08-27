Premalatha defends Vijay over bouncer incident and praises Coolie

CHENNAI: DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth stated that the DMDK-led inclusive alliance will emerge victorious in the 2026 Assembly elections and added that further clarity will be provided during the party’s conference in Cuddalore on January 9. She also welcomed the growing demand for power sharing in Tamil Nadu.

She announced that the party will soon begin its second phase of campaigning.

Responding to TVK president Vijay’s praise of Vijayakanth, she said that “Captain” is an indispensable leader in Tamil Nadu politics, after MGR.

Commenting on the incident at the TVK conference in Madurai, where bouncers were seen pushing cadres, she said it was likely unintentional and could have occurred due to crowd enthusiasm during large gatherings.

She also congratulated actor Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in Tamil cinema and remarked that Coolie is shaping up to be a major success.