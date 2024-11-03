Premalatha convenes DMDK district secretaries meet on November 10

CHENNAI: The DMDK has convened a meeting of its district secretaries on November 10 to discuss the preparations for the 2026 assembly elections, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the announcement made by DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, the district secretaries’ meeting would take place at the party headquarters in Koyambedu on November 10.

In the statement, Premalatha said the meeting would discuss the plans for the 2026 Assembly polls and also the civic elections after that. The party leadership would also discuss the strategies to be adopted to enlarge its base.

DMDK joined the AIADMK-led alliance ahead of the last parliamentary election, and continued to remain in the coalition.