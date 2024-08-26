Premalata Vijayakanth raps Udhayanidhi over F4 streetcar race

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday took a dig at the DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin and said the Formula 4 (F4) streetcar race, which is scheduled to be held in the heart of the city is unnecessary when there are separate areas for racing.

Talking to reporters after unveiling actor politician Vijayakant’s statue in the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu here, Premalatha said, “It is unnecessary to hold a car race in Chennai. Not just in Chennai. All the roads in Tamil Nadu are in worst condition. The state government and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin should consider whether it is necessary to conduct Formula 4 (F4) car races on the Chennai’s roads, which are being used by public. They must consider improving all the roads in Tamil Nadu.”

Responding to a question related to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s US trip, Premalatha said if he really attracts investments from foreign countries, it would be welcome. But, everyone knows why CM Stalin is visiting the US, she said.

Criticising the ruling DMK government, the DMDK leader said, “Law and Order situation has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu. There is no safety for women and political leaders in the state. I urge the state government to ensure the safety of women and other political leaders.”

“Police security from Captain Vijayakant’s residence has been withdrawn without prior notice. Women political leaders need police security in TN. It is their (state government) duty to provide necessary security to such leaders,” she said.

Commenting on actor Vijay’s flag and anthem release event, Premalatha said, “Vijay has introduced his party flag. He has a long way to go. I wish him all the best.”

She also informed that the DMDK would contest the ensuing Local Body elections in the AIADMK-led alliance.

Earlier, Premalatha, LK Sudhish, Vijaya Prabhakaran and other DMDK cadre paid floral tributes to the late leader Captain Vijayakant at the party headquarters on the occasion of his 72nd birth anniversary.