Pregnant woman given expired glucose in Tirupur govt hospital; kin stage protest

COIMBATORE: In an incident exposing utter disregard towards the health care of pregnant women, a government maternity hospital in Tirupur has given an expired glucose packet to a beneficiary. This incident triggered a protest on Friday.

Banumathi (35), wife of Muniyan from Saminathapuram in Tirupur, who was pregnant for five months, has been undergoing treatment at Tirupur Corporation TSK Government Maternity Hospital.

When she came for a routine check-up on Friday, the doctors examined her and prescribed medicines. Along with medicines, she was given a dirty glucose pack. On checking the expiry date, she was shocked to discover that it was not fit for consumption as it had expired in May this year.

When questioned, the staff gave evasive responses, while some spoke menacingly. Banumathi immediately informed her relatives, who later gathered at the hospital and resorted to a protest.

Soon, the Corporation Assistant Health Officer, Kalaiselvan, arrived at the spot, and a check revealed that a few other glucose packs had also expired.

The official then issued a warning to staff for negligence and seized the expired glucose packs, meant for pregnant women, and ordered them to be destroyed. A further inquiry is being made by the health department officials.