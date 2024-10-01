Pre-monsoon rains lash Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi

MADURAI: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Thoothukudi and its neighbouring districts on Sunday night, providing a respite from hot weather. However, several low-lying areas were stagnated.

Rains accompanied by high winds knocked down trees at Alwarthirunagari, Arumugamangalam, Eral, and Pazhayakayal. A palm tree was uprooted at Sawyerpuram and banana fields in a small pocket of Thirunavirudaiyarpuram were damaged as twenty-five plantain trees toppled, in Thoothukudi district, sources said.

Kayalpattinam witnessed heavy rains from late evening and lasted about one and a half hours, SK Salih, a resident said. Thunderstorms pounded some areas of Kayalpattinam, causing power outages. However, power supply resumed after the rain subsided, he said.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Kayalpattinam, which received 93 mm. Kayathar recorded 67 mm, Maniyachi recorded 65 mm, and 64 mm in Srivaikuntam.

While Tiruchendur recorded a moderate rainfall of 55 mm, Ottapidaram recorded 46 mm and Kadambur experienced a rainfall of 40 mm. Sathankulam received 26 mm, Vedanatham recorded 26 mm, Thoothukudi recorded 20 mm, Vilathikulam recorded 20 mm, and Kulasekarapattinam received 18 mm, sources said.

Tirunelveli and parts of the district also experienced showers with Palayamkottai recording 84 mm, the highest among other stations. Tirunelveli received 49 mm and catchment areas of Papanasam and Ambasamudram recorded 40 mm each and 37.40 mm in Kannadian anaicut and 35 mm in Servalar dam.

Steady rains dropped in Tenkasi recording 42 mm and catchment areas including the Karuppanadhi dam recording 67 mm, the Gundar dam recording 46 mm, the Gadananathi dam receiving 43 mm and the Ramnathi dam recording 36 mm. Several parts of Kanniyakumari district experienced light to moderate rainfall, sources said.