Begin typing your search...

    Pre-Budget meet assurances ignored, laments farmer leader

    Bharatiya Kisan Sangam state secretary N Veerasekaran said that the farmers expected a Rs 50,000 crore agri Budget.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 March 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-16 00:30:54  )
    Pre-Budget meet assurances ignored, laments farmer leader
    X

    Representative Image

    TIRUCHY: Expressing dejection that the recommendations made during the pre-Budget interaction held across the State had not been fulfilled in the Agri Budget presented on Saturday, the Delta farmers said that increased incentive for sugarcane and plans to hike seed production are some of the consolations.

    Bharatiya Kisan Sangam state secretary N Veerasekaran said that the farmers expected a Rs 50,000 crore agri Budget. “We are also shocked that the recommendations and demands put forth during the pre-budget interaction with Agri Minister have been ignored,” he said.

    TN Agri BudgetDelta farmers in TNDelta farmersBharatiya Kisan Sangam
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X