Pre-Budget meet assurances ignored, laments farmer leader

TIRUCHY: Expressing dejection that the recommendations made during the pre-Budget interaction held across the State had not been fulfilled in the Agri Budget presented on Saturday, the Delta farmers said that increased incentive for sugarcane and plans to hike seed production are some of the consolations.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangam state secretary N Veerasekaran said that the farmers expected a Rs 50,000 crore agri Budget. “We are also shocked that the recommendations and demands put forth during the pre-budget interaction with Agri Minister have been ignored,” he said.