Poyyamozhi: Schools not be opened early, action will be taken if violated

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday warned that the schools should not be opened early and action will be taken if violated. The issue erupted after the opening of Chennai Ramapuram private school today in defiance of the government order.

"Due to scorching heat, we have postponed the opening date of schools to June 7. Schools should not be opened early. If private schools violate, authorities will investigate and take action against those schools," he said.



He further added, "Strict action will be taken if private matriculation schools are open. Necessary orders have been issued to the authorities in this regard."