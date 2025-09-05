Power supply cut due to tree fall in Pandalur

COIMBATORE: Power supply was suspended in a couple of villages after a huge tree was uprooted in Pandalur on Thursday.

Heavy rains at night resulted in a tree collapsing near Padacherry Bridge on overhead electric lines, resulting in the suspension of power supply to a few villages in the neighbourhood.

Also, vehicles, including school and college buses, were unable to proceed on the road to the Cherangode and Kolapalli areas.

On receiving information, a team of electricity department staff, with the help of the public, removed the fallen tree and were also involved in the process of restoring electricity. Because of the rains, the Ponnani and Choladi rivers were in high spate.