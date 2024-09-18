Power sharing not possible in Tamil Nadu, says EVKS Elangovan

COIMBATORE: Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan on Tuesday said power sharing is not possible in Tamil Nadu, even after the 2026 assembly polls, in response to such a call from the VCK president Thol Thirumavalan.

“It is an irony that even those who haven’t revealed their party’s principles are talking of capturing power. There is nothing wrong with VCK leader Thirumavalavan’s claim of power sharing. He has been in politics for decades and holds a significant vote share in the State,” he said to the media after paying tributes to the statue of ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy on his 146th birth anniversary.

Delving further into the issue, the Erode (East) MLA said it is normal for all parties to have the thought of coming to power. “All parties want to be part of the government. So, there is nothing wrong with what Thirumavalavan said. But it is not possible even after the 2026 assembly polls as the main responsibility of DMK’s alliance parties is to deliver a major defeat to fascists,” he said.

Claiming that prohibition should be enforced by closing Tasmac shops and opening toddy shops, which may revive the fortunes of palm farmers in the state, Elangovan said, “Toddy will not cause any harm to the health of people.”

Replying to Union Minister L Murugan’s remarks that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s US visit was a failure, the Congress leader said the Chief Minister worked tirelessly to meet businessmen and helped Ford Motor Company to return to the state. “It is out of jealousy, they (BJP leaders) spin stories that the Chief Minister went to the US to get treatment for ill health,” he said.

Meanwhile, Elangovan slammed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for forcing the popular hotelier from Coimbatore to apologise for raising GST issues.