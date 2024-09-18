Power demand in TN crosses 19,000 MW mark on 17.09.2024

CHENNAI: With summer-like weather conditions prevailing in the State, the power demand has increased to a record level touching 19,393 MW on Tuesday, which is the highest for September.

Dry weather is prevailing across the State, with the meteorological Department warning that the maximum temperature is likely to be two to four degrees Celsius above normal at a few places. Madurai is continuing to record temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, while several other places in the State, including Erode, Chennai airport, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur, recorded temperatures over 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Due to the scorching heat, the State's energy consumption has also shot up to 412 million units, which is the maximum recorded for the month. A senior Tangedco official told DT Next that for the first time, the power demand has crossed the 19,000-MW mark during September.

In contrast, the maximum power demand in the State last September was 17,035 MW while it was 16,390 MW in September 2022.

The energy consumption also breached the 400-million unit mark on Tuesday, which is a new normal during the peak summer period. "This month, the average energy consumption stood at 374 million units (MU) as against last year's September average of 346 MU. The energy consumption has increased by 28 MUs," the official noted.

The official said the increase in power consumption – and the growth in demand – was mainly due to high mercury levels, which forces people to use air conditioners excessively.

"Due to the availability of wind and solar energy, we can meet the increase in demand without going for additional procurement. We expect the power demand will remain high for the next few days as well," the official added.