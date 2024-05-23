Begin typing your search...

23 May 2024
Pournami Girivalam: Special trains from Villupuram to Tiruvannamalai announced
Train

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced a special train from Villupuram to Tiruvannamalai on the occasion of Pournami Girivalam.

Accordingly, the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai Special Train (Train No. 06130) will depart from Villupuram Railway Station on May 23 (Thursday) at 9.15 am and arrive in Tiruvannamalai at 11 am.

The special train (Train number 06129) returns from Thiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm and arrives at Villupuram at 2.15 pm.

These trains stop at Venkatesapuram, Mambalapattu, Ayandur, Thirukoilure, Adhichanur, Andampallam, and Tandarai railway stations.

A press release issued by the Trichy Divisional Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, stated this.

Online Desk

