Posters seek Vijay’s contest from VVIP seat Srirangam

TIRUCHY: Posters seeking actor Vijay to contest from Srirangam assembly constituency cropped up on Thursday across Tiruchy city in view of the actor’s birthday, creating a flutter.

The TVK president actor Vijay’s birthday falls on June 22, and his party members have displayed huge posters across Tiruchy City with special mention of ‘Tiruchy Srirangam Thoguthi Makkalin Manam Kavarntha Vetpaalare’ (candidate won hearts of Srirangam constituency people). The posters were seen from Thursday and created a flutter about the actor’s plans.

The Srirangam constituency had a VVIP status among all other segments across the State ever since the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa contested and won with a huge margin. Since then, the constituency has been celebrated as Jayalalithaa’s home segment, as her ancestral house is located in the temple town.

“Not only the TVK cadre but also the voters from Srirangam constituency want Vijay to contest here, as the voters in the segment will always opt for a strong alternate candidate. We are sure people will back him as they supported late Chief Minister Jayalalitha, as Vijay is seen as an effective alternative,” Karuna, the Tiruchy urban district TVK organiser, said.

Karuna further said that the TVK should contest in all the 234 segments in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls as the people have decided to remove DMK and AIADMK from politics. “With Vijay contesting in Srirangam, the segment would once again get the VVIP status,” said Karuna.

Similar posters were displayed across the Madurai West constituency too.

Posters seeking actor Vijay to contest from the Srirangam constituency in Tiruchy