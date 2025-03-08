Posters of actor-director Santhana Bharathi used to welcome Amit Shah in Ranipet

CHENNAI: In a major embarrassment for the BJP, a poster intended to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Ranipet district has sparked confusion and controversy, leaving party members scrambling to distance themselves from the gaffe.

The poster, plastered across various locations in Ranipet district, features a photograph of popular film actor Santhana Bharathi instead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It carries the name of A Arulmozhi, a member of BJP’s state executive council.

As news of the poster spread, BJP members were left red-faced, with many denying any involvement in the creation and dissemination of the poster.

A Arulmozhi, whose name appears on the poster, has issued a strong denial, claiming that her name was misused by her political enemies to tarnish her reputation. In a complaint letter addressed to the Ranipet, SP, she sought action against those who created the misleading poster.