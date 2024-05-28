Post-vacation rush: Southern Railway extends summer special trains between south Tamil Nadu and Chennai

CHENNAI: Southern Railways has extended its summer special train services in order to accommodate the surge in travel demand after the summer vacation. These special trains are slated to operate throughout June, providing passengers with convenient travel options.

1. Train No. 06070/06069 Tirunelveli Specials: Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Weekly

The service of Train No. 06070 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Weekly Special will leave Tirunelveli at 18.45 hrs on 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th June, 2024 (Thursdays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.30 hrs, the next day

The service of Train No. 06069 Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Weekly Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 15.00 hrs on 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th June, 2024 (Fridays) and reach Tirunelveli at 07.10 hrs, the next day

2. Train No. 06019/06020 Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Superfast Specials:

The service of Train No. 06019 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 23.15 hrs on 02nd, 16th, 30th June, 2024 (Sundays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.15 hrs, the next day

The service of Train No. 06020 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Superfast Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 15.00 hrs on 03rd, 17th June and 01st July, 2024 (Mondays) and reach Nagercoil at 03.15 hrs, the next day

3. Train No. 06021/06022 Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Superfast Specials:

The service of Train No. 06021 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 23.15 hrs on 09th and 23rd June, 2024 (Sundays) and reach Chennai Egmore 11.15 hrs, the next day

The service of Train No. 06022 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Superfast Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 15.00 hrs on 10th and 24th June, 2024 (Mondays) and reach Nagercoil at 03.15 hrs, the next day