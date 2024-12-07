Post rain, Tamil Nadu reports surge in influenza cases; over 1,500 cases, 19 deaths till Dec 7

Tamil Nadu reported around 1,500 influenza cases this year, with Influenza A and Influenza B viruses accounting for more than 75 per cent of the respiratory illnesses.

While the numbers are less than half compared to last year when Tamil Nadu reported 3,544 cases and 19 deaths, it is still noteworthy that the surge in cases has come in the last six months.

As per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme under the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP- IDSP), Tamil Nadu had reported only about 284 cases of Influenza A- H1N1 till May. However, the numbers show an uptick in the last six months after the recent rains, with patients across all ages getting affected due to flu and viral infections.

An analysis by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in October based on the cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) revealed that among the influenza viruses, H1N1 caused 44 per cent of the cases reported.

Flu cases surged by nearly double from October to November, highlighting the seasonal impact and potential laxity in preventive measures. Besides influenza A (INF A) and B (INF B), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and an INF A subtype called H3N2 contributed to the remaining cases.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Health Department said the surge in the influenza cases was due to the recent rains, and added that there were no outbreaks reported currently.

"The medical camps that were organised after the cyclone to identify fever and flu at an early stage reported more than 15,000 cases of fever and 92,000 cases of cold and cough so far. There is no need to panic over influenza cases, as the majority of the cases are being managed well. But high-risk patients should seek medical care at the earliest," said an official.

Meanwhile, the diagnostic laboratories have also recorded a significant surge in the flu cases in the last three months. According to data from Neuberg Diagnostics, the total number of flu cases surged by 150 per cent between August and end of November.

The flu surge predominantly affected adults, with 75 per cent of cases occurring in individuals aged above 18, while the remaining 25 per cent were reported in those below that age.

"The significant increase in flu cases over the past months in Chennai is a cause for concern, particularly as we see a sharp rise in November. This surge could be linked to seasonal changes, increased viral circulation, and reduced adherence to preventive measures like masking and vaccination. It's crucial for individuals, especially those in high-risk groups, to take immediate precautions, including getting vaccinated, maintaining good hygiene practices, and watching the terminally ill patients for exacerbations," Dr Preeti Kabra, chief of lab, Neuberg Diagnostics.