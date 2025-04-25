Post-Pahalgam attack, nation needs united stand: TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: In a fervent appeal, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai called for united support to the Union government and armed forces to protect the nation and its sovereignty in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

He pointed out the war tensions and shared confidence that India will win over this situation and stand out as the face of 'Ahimsa' once again to the rest of the world, while briefing the media after the Assembly session on Friday.

The Prime Minister must ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir as per the promise his party made in their election manifesto, he said, adding that the Union government should have increased the security in Kashmir.

However, Selvaperunthagai clarified that Congress won't politicise the issue. All the political parties should shirk differences and stand united to safeguard the nation, he said.

He also condemned the narration being perpetrated using the situation by linking terrorism with a particular religion, "There is no religion for terrorists, they don't know the real value of a life", he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the Governor has no authority to call a vice-chancellors' meeting. Governor RN Ravi is breaching the Constitutional mandate by convening such a conference, he added. “A Governor is merely a guest to the State; he cannot interfere in the administration of the State government," he said.