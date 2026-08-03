Positive IOD in the horizon, may ease impact of Super El Niño, improve monsoon prospects, says weather expert

The IOD is a climate phenomenon characterised by contrasting sea surface temperatures across the equatorial Indian Ocean. During a positive IOD phase, the water near the western Indian Ocean, close to Africa, becomes warmer than average, while the eastern Indian Ocean waters, near Indonesia, become relatively cooler. This temperature contrast alters atmospheric circulation and influences rainfall patterns across the region.

Speaking to DT Next, Dr VR Durai, Director of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said observations indicate that ocean temperature patterns over the Indian Ocean are gradually becoming favourable for the development of a positive IOD.