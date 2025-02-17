Posing as customer, woman steals gold, diamond jewels from Kancheepuram shop

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old woman who posed as a customer and stole gold rings, earrings and a diamond bracelet from a popular jewellery showroom in Kancheepuram was arrested by the police.

The woman, who visited the jewellery showroom on Nellukaarar Street on Friday, went through a variety of ornaments but left the showroom without buying any claiming they did not meet her expectations. The salesperson then noticed that some jewellery pieces were missing and alerted the manager, who informed the police.

Sivakanchi police, who rushed to the scene and perused the CCTV footage at the store, found the woman sneaking the jewellery into her innerwear. They tracked the woman's movements with the help of other CCTVs in the neighbourhood and traced her to Pallavarmedu. On enquiring with the locals, a police team zeroed in on her location and landed at her house.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery from the woman's house and arrested her. Identified as R Rama Devi (48), she was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.