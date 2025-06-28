Poovai Jagan Moorthy MLA on the run after bail rejection, TN police form spl teams to arrest him

CHENNAI: KV Kuppam MLA and Puratchi Bharatam party leaderPoovai M Jagan Moorthy has reportedly gone absconding after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in connection with an abduction case linked to a love marriage.

Following the court's decision, four special police teams have been formed to locate and arrest him.

The case stems from the alleged abduction of a youth brother of Dhanush from Kalambakkam related to the love marriage between Dhanush and Vijayashree of Theni, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Police claim Jaganmurthy was the mastermind behind the abduction. Although he initially appeared for inquiry after a previous court directive, his counsel argued during the latest hearing that he had no involvement and was being falsely implicated for political reasons.

The prosecution, however, maintained that he was uncooperative during the investigation and could influence witnesses if granted bail.

The judge, citing early evidence including call records and statements from a co-accused, denied bail, intensifying efforts to apprehend the MLA.