'Poor man' Annamalai knows our strength, Shivakumar takes swipe at BJP chief

CHENNAI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he welcomed the black flag protest conducted by BJP against the ‘Fair Delimitation’ meeting.

Shivakumar spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting organised by DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the fallout of delimitation.

Calling the BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai a "poor man", Shivakumar referred to his tenure as IPS officer in Karnataka.

"I welcome all these BJP black flags. I was never afraid when they (referring to the Union BJP regime) sent me to Tihar Jail (in New Delhi)," Shivakumar told reporters responding to a query raised by reporters in Chennai.

Shivakumar was booked and jailed along with others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Supreme Court later quashed the money laundering case against him.

"This officer (Annamalai), poor man, is from my State. He has served us. He knows our strength. Let him do his job. I wish him all the best," the Karnataka Deputy CM told reporters.

In reply, Annamalai thanked Shivakumar for wishing "this poor man."

"Yes, I diligently served Karnataka's people as a Police Officer. Thanks for the noteworthy mention Thiru @DKShivakumar," the BJP TN chief said in a social media post on 'X'.

"Also, thank you for wishing this poor man & my best wishes to you in your undying efforts in the pursuit of becoming the CM of Karnataka by toppling Thiru Siddaramaiah from his chair!" he added.

The BJP has opposed the meeting convened by Stalin and conducted black flag agitation. BJP leaders stood outside their houses and waved black flag as a mark of protest.