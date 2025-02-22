Poor condition, frequent breakdowns of town buses leave commuters stranded in Devakottai

CHENNAI: The commuters of Devakottai have been facing severe difficulties due to frequent breakdowns of town buses.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, more than 25 government run buses operate in Devakottai, catering to the local students from nearby villages.

The buses which ply between Periyakaarai and Kallal Vettiyur, are reportedly in a shabby condition leading to frequent breakdowns and tyre bursts.

Due to this, locals have alleged that students are missing their classes and villagers are facing difficulties in commuting to nearby towns.

Parents are worried about the safety of their children, who are forced to walk long distances to reach home after the buses break down.

They have urged the TNSTC to replace the old buses with new ones to ensure the safety of commuters.

The villagers have also requested the authorities to ensure that the town buses operate on schedule, as delays and breakdowns have become a regular feature.