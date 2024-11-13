Pontiff leaves Suryanar Koil Mutt after devotees stir; passes control to HR&CE department

TIRUCHY: Tension gripped the premises of Suryanar Koil Mutt after devotees demanded the Adheenam to vacate the mutt and attempted to lock it on Tuesday.

In a major development that ensued, Adheenam left the Mutt and commenced the process of handing over the Mutt to the HR&CE department.

It is said that the Thiruvaduthurai Thambiran Mahalinga Desiga Pandara Swamigal took charge as 28th Guru Maha Sannidhanam of Suryanar Koil Mutt.

The 54-year-old pontiff in violation of the Mutt regulation married a Bengaluru woman Hemashree (47), last month, which sent shock waves among the devotees.

The pontiff also sent a written communication to the HR&CE department justifying his violation of celibacy citing a few precedents.

Against such a backdrop, one of the Shrikaryas (executive) of Suryanar Koil Mutt Swaminatha Swamy talking to the media accused the pontiff of having violated the Mutt norms and married to usurp the properties.

Subsequently, the pontiff removed Swaminatha Swamy from being the Shrikaryam and sent a legal notice to him.

Irked by this, devotees came in support of Swaminatha Swamy and pasted posters across Suryanar Koil demanding the pontiff to leave the Mutt at once.

Meanwhile on Tuesday evening, a group of devotees and residents reached the mutt premises and asked the Pontiff to leave immediately.

But the pontiff asked the people to wait for the HR&CE officials to reach the Mutt for a decision. Devotees refused to budge and stood their ground.

Following this, the pontiff left the Mutt and went to the Suryanar Koil panchayat office premises.

Two Shrikaryams Pramanandam and Sachithanandam Swamigal went along with the pontiff.

On information, DSPs, Keerthivasan and Raju, along with a team rushed to the spot and asked the people to disperse from the spot.

Later, the pontiff handed over the charges to the HR&CE officials. HR&CE Inspector Aruna received the letter and informed the Patteeswaram Dhenupureeswarar temple executive officer Arumugam will be taking charge of the Mutt administration.

In the meantime, the pontiff told media persons that the control would be handed over to the HR&CE until then, he would stay at a village near the Mutt.