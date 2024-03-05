Ponmudy's seat stands vacant: Assembly secretariat writes to ECI

CHENNAI: The Tirukkoyilur Assembly constituency, from where senior DMK leader K Ponmudy was elected, now stands vacant, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat informed the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

This was necessitated by former Minister Ponmudy being disqualified after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case and awarded three years jail.

The Legislative Assembly Secretariat has formally written a letter to the Election Commission in this regard.

With the Lok Sabha election just around the corner, there is a possibility that the by-poll would be held along with it.

A letter had been already written to the Election Commission stating that Vilavancode constituency also stands vacant after Congress MLA Vijayadharini resigned and switched over to BJP .

This seat, too, is likely to go for by-election along with Lok Sabha polls in May.