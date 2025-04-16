Pongal to replace upma in CM's Breakfast Scheme for school students in TN

CHENNAI: State Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan announced on Wednesday that Pongal will be served to schoolchildren under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, replacing upma in the upcoming academic year, according to Thanthi TV.

The CM's Breakfast Scheme, launched on September 15, 2022, was subsequently expanded in phases. A total of 20.73 lakh children in 34,987 government and state-aided primary schools are benefiting from the scheme.

Earlier, an interim study report by the State Planning Commission said that more than 90 per cent of child beneficiaries of the scheme showed memory improvements.

A study undertaken in 100 schools covering 5,410 children found marked increase in attention during classroom activities, greater interest in learning and sports, and better punctuality.

In over 90 per cent of children, improved recollection of lessons, along with better handwriting, reading, and speaking abilities, was observed, an official release said.