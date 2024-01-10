Pongal special trains to be operated between Tambaram and Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Special Trains will run in Tambaram – Tirunelveli – Tambaram Sectors to clear the extra rush of passengers during Pongal Festival, a Southern railways press release said.

Train No. 06003 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Special will leave Tambaram at 21.50 hrs on 11th, 13th and 16th January, 2024 and reach Tirunelveli at 11.15 hrs, the next day (3 Services).

In return direction Train No. 06004 Tirunelveli - Tambaram Special will leave Tirunelveli at 14.15 hrs on 12th, 14th and 17th January, 2024 and reach Tambaram at 03.15 hrs, the next day (3 Services).

Coach Composition will be 3- AC three tier coaches, 9- AC three tier economy coaches, 2- sleeper class coaches, 2- general second class coaches, 1-second class coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and 1- luggage cum brake van.