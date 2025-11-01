Pongal saree, veshti ready for distribution from Nov 15, says minister

CHENNAI: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi announced on Saturday that the much-awaited free saree and veshti distribution for the upcoming Pongal festival will commence on November 15, adding that 15 varieties of sarees and five types of veshtis have already been prepared in superior quality.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the renovated Murugan Silk Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society building in Kancheepuram, developed under the Handloom Support Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 65 lakh, the Minister said the Pongal gift distribution has been successfully implemented for the past four years. "The distribution was only slightly delayed last year due to the Parliamentary elections," he clarified.

"The preparation work is now complete, and sarees and veshtis of attractive designs and fine quality have been readied to meet public preference," he said.

Commenting on the challenges faced by the handloom silk industry, Gandhi noted that the sharp rise in gold and silver prices had led to a steep increase in silk saree prices, resulting in a slowdown in sales. "As genuine silk sarees woven by cooperative societies use authentic gold and silver zari, we are exploring the possibility of reducing the quantity of precious metals used in weaving to bring down prices," he said.

"If the zari composition is marginally reduced, it could help lower the retail price of silk sarees, boosting sales and preventing stock accumulation," the Minister added.

Gandhi also inaugurated the society's first sale after renovation and expressed confidence that the initiative would provide a renewed impetus to the traditional handloom and silk-weaving sector in Tamil Nadu.