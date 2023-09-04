Pondy edu dept sets qualifying marks for appointing teachers

CHENNAI: The Puducherry School Education Department has recently notified that the selection of teachers and other category staff under the department will only be done as per the marks secured in academics.

And released the qualifying marks for each caste and special categories As per the notification, the applied candidates must have qualifying marks of 60 per cent for general category candidates, 55 per cent for Most Backward Class (MBC), extremely backward class, other Backward class, and backward class Muslims.

And, 50 per cent for Scheduled Caste, Backward Tribe, and Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). Additionally, the merit list for primary school teachers will be drawn as per 70 per cent weightage for higher secondary class and diploma in Teaching Education, 20 per cent marks secured in Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), and 10 per cent in employment seniority.

Likewise, for trained graduate teachers, 70 per cent weightage will be drawn or bachelor’s degree in respective disciplines and B.Ed, and the rest of the percentages remaining the same as primary teachers, stated the notification.

Subsequently, the Puducherry education department has confirmed that TET is not essential for posts such as; lecturers, Physical Education Teach=ers (PET), school librarians, and all non-teaching cadres.