Pondy CM hails Centre's announcement to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani

Advani`s patriotism and dedication are indeed monumental,'' the CM said expressing his happiness over the news.

ByPTIPTI|4 Feb 2024 7:33 AM GMT
Pondy CM hails Centres announcement to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday hailed the Centre's decision to bestow the highest civilian award, 'Bharat Ratna' on veteran BJP leader L K Advani.

In a release, welcoming the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangasamy said, ''Advani`s contributions for the development of the nation are monumental and historic.''

''Advani has demonstrated his simplicity, cleanliness and also probity in public life. Advani`s patriotism and dedication are indeed monumental,'' the CM said expressing his happiness over the news.

