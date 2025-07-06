Polytechnic diploma courses losing their sheen in TN

CHENNAI: With admissions to the engineering courses in Tamil Nadu at its peak, the number of students opting for diploma courses in polytechnic colleges is witnessing a downward trend despite the Higher Education Department’s various initiatives to improve enrollment.

The statistics further revealed that the number of female students pursuing diploma courses has also decreased. Industrialists opined that the salary of engineering graduates is higher than candidates who opt for diploma courses.

Sources from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) told DT Next that in 2022-2023, the number of male students’ enrollment in polytechnic colleges in the state was 62,791, and it has gradually decreased to 52,400 in 2024-2025.

Similarly, the number of female students who were admitted to diploma courses was 6,097 in 2022-2024, and it decreased to 6,097. However, the sources didn’t disclose 2025-2026 (current) admission details since the enrollment is still going on.

Concerning the steps taken to lure more students, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said that to increase the enrollment and to develop the Special Institution functioning under the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), the new courses such as Diploma in Packaging Technology in Institute of Printing Technology, Diploma in Petrochemical Engineering in Institute of Chemical Technology, Diploma in Footwear Technology, Diploma in Leather and Fashion Technology in Institute of Leather Technology and Diploma in Fashion and Clothing Technology, Diploma in Apparel Technology in the Institute of Textile Technology to be introduced from the academic year 2025-26.

He added that plans are afoot to launch the “Earn While Learn” diploma programme in Renewable Energy in eight government polytechnic colleges from this academic year.

“In addition, in the wake of poor response from the students, the polytechnic curriculum in the State has been redesigned, incorporating inputs from various industries and Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau,” he said, adding that 50 government polytechnic colleges have been equipped with smart classrooms at Rs 10 crore this academic year.

However, K Damodharan, an industrial expert and the owner of an automobile spare parts manufacturing centre in Guindy, attributed poor patronage in the diploma admissions to the high-salary yielding engineering courses such as full-fledged Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Internet of Things.

“In addition, Tamil Nadu has now increased the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education, encouraging students to complete Class 12 and pursue engineering rather than settling down for diploma courses at SSLC level,” he added.

Echoing similar views of Damodharan, a senior student career counsellor, in technical education, L Krishnamurthy said that at present, the students are more aware that only if they pursue higher education at the undergraduate level in colleges will they end up earning more. "Engineering colleges, even government institutions, equipped with advanced technical labs, provide knowledge for the latest industrial requirement and therefore, they (students) are very conscious while choosing their career," he added.




























