Polytechnic colleges to switch up ambience to boost morale

CHENNAI: All polytechnic colleges, including the self-financing institutions in Tamil Nadu, will have environment enhancements through wall displays on their premises.

Each classroom and other areas of the college will have a wall display of institutional ethos, visibility of academic objectives that showcase departmental achievements, laboratory safety compliance and educational visual aids.

About the display of institutional ethos, a senior Higher Education Department official said: “The college vision, mission, and core values will be prominently displayed at key locations such as the main entrance, administrative blocks, and student common areas. This is to reinforce the institution’s identity and commitment to academic excellence.”

As for academic objectives, the programme outcomes and course outcomes would be displayed in all departmental corridors and classrooms to ensure ongoing student engagement with academic goals and desired competencies.

“Each department will create displays highlighting curriculum structures, industry collaborations, faculty expertise, research contributions, and student achievements to reflect departmental strengths, goals, and ongoing progress,” he added.

“All labs will display machine-specific information, including technical specifications, standard operating procedures, safety protocols, and operational diagrams to maintain safety standards, ensure procedural clarity, and reduce risks during practical sessions.”

The goal is to create a more visually engaging, academically enriching, and safety-compliant environment, which would further boost student motivation, strengthen institutional credibility, and meet stakeholder expectations, such as industry partners and accreditation bodies.

“All principals have been told to implement these directives immediately and submit the action-taken report, along with dated photographic evidence, to this directorate at the earliest,” stated the official.

At present, 54 government, 32 government-aided aided and 402 self-financing polytechnic colleges are functioning across the State.