Pollachi sexual assault case: AIADMK govt’s role was crucial says EPS

CHENNAI: Continuing his war of words with the Chief Minister MK Stalin, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday reiterated all the culprits involved in Pollachi sexual assault case were arrested only during his previous regime.

"The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They investigated it and the court gave the verdict. If this was the case, what is the role of the DMK government in this case?" he said on his social media platform.

The AIADMK alleged that the handling of the Anna University sexual harassment case of a girl student and sexual assault on a girl in Anna Nagar were proof of how Stalin would have handled the Pollachi case.

Claiming that only during the then AIADMK regime the criminals, who were involved in the Kodanad case, were arrested and a chargesheet was filed against them, the Leader of the Opposition of the House alleged, "the DMK-based lawyer had argued for the criminals from Kerala who committed the crime in this regard."

Listing out the AIADMK various measures approaching the Centre to get funds including for Metro-Rail second phase, Palaniswami said, "whether our party was in power or not, we have secured the rights of the state, including in river water disputes".