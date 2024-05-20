Poll rout could make life difficult for EPS: Analysts

CHENNAI: Be it the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc form the government at the Centre post June 4 poll verdict or the BJP retains its government, the AIADMK would face an equal risk if it failed to win a decent number of Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

It would also face music from within and questions over the leadership would arise once again if the party’s electoral debacle continues.

Party insiders and leaders in the close circle of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami admitted that the party leadership had failed to stitch a strong alliance for the April 19 polls and faulted in choosing candidates.

However, Palaniswami took out a spirited campaign and exhibited the party’s organisational might in all constituencies in the state.

It was a clear message to its former ally BJP and its archrival DMK that the AIADMK, which is a sleeping giant, may be down but not out.

The Salem strongman, in the midst of the campaign, reaffirmed that the fight was between the Dravidian majors in the state and relegated Narendra Modi-led BJP to an insignificant position in the poll campaigns. Palaniswami’s campaign has also altered DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s campaigns, reducing importance of the saffron party and its leaders.

No smooth sail

Nonetheless, the poll outcome would determine what was in store for Palaniswami, who was unhappy over a section of the party functionaries for failing to live up to his expectations during the campaigns. Unless the party betters its performance by enhancing the voting percentage and send a couple of its representatives to the Parliament, Palaniswami would not have a smooth sail ahead.

“The political opponents, particularly the BJP, underestimated our leader. He is determined and proved his firm leadership and stuck to the decision of ‘No to BJP.’ Whatever the election results, it will have no effect on our party as we have a strong leader unlike the DMK,” said CTR Nirmal Kumar, state level functionary of AIADMK’s social media wing.

“The AIADMK would be in catch 22 situation post June 4,” said former AIADMK MP KC Palaniswamy and continued that be it Congress-led INDIA bloc or BJP-headed NDA form the government, the AIADMK would face one-two punch over electoral debacle and leadership issue.

Debate over leadership

“It will trigger a debate over leadership of Palaniswami, leading to pressure for unified AIADMK and bring back the disowned leaders together for better tomorrow,” he said.

Party spokesperson D Jayakumar said that party functionaries, cadre and the symbol are with “us” and there is no political force to intimidate the party. “Whoever forms the government at the Centre, we are not bothered and continue to work for the people of the state. We will work towards our goal and no political force will stop us,” he said.

Senior journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam opined that leadership issues would come back to haunt the AIADMK, if it did not win a seat or two and improve its voting percentage by breaching 25 per cent of total votes polled. However, there is no ‘alternative for EPS’ in the AIADMK in the present scenario. Hence, the disgruntlements, if any arises after the poll results, would settle down on its own.