Poll code violation case: HC orders notice on TN Minister Rajakannappan's pleas

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notices to the police on the petitions filed by DMK leader and state Minister RS Rajakannappan, which sought to quash the cases registered against him for allegedly violating the Election code of conduct during the 2021 Assembly polls.

Justice P Velmurugan ordered notices, returnable by three weeks, to the Inspectors of Police, Peraiyur police station, Ramanathapuram district and Salai Gramam police station, Sivaganga district, and Assistant Director of Horticulture, Ramanathapuram and Village Administrative Officer, Sivaganga.

The judge posted to February 17, further hearing of the petitions filed by Rajakannappan, the state Minister for Milk and Dairy Development.

In his petitions, Rajakannappan submitted the prosecution case was that the special squad on March 27, 2021 allegedly found at the instruction of the petitioner, the party flag was put in the area of Karungulam and Kollipatthi village and he made election propaganda which was against the Election code of conduct.

Similarly, the VAO, Sivaganga gave a complaint to the police stating that Rajakannappan was followed by 15 vehicles during a campaign schedule, crackers were burst and thereby violated the Election code of conduct. The police registered a case, he added.

He said the offences alleged against him were not made out. The cases were barred by limitation, he added.