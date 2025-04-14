Politics of love is stronger than hate politics, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Issuing a call on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar for creating an egalitarian society without caste discrimination, chief minister MK Stalin on Monday, said that the politics of love is stronger and more efficient than hate politics, and they must march on the path laid down by Periyar and Ambedkar to achieve equality.

Delivering the equality address on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at a function organised by the state Adi Dravidar welfare department at Kalaivanar Arangam in the city, Stalin said, “Caste is the major force dividing the Tamil society. We are fighting to eradicate the 1,000 year old (caste) muck. Our objective is to make all realise that we all are Tamils.”

Listing out the various welfare schemes implemented for the development of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe people in the DMK regime, Stalin said, “The progressive and rational principles prevailing among us must be spread among all the people. We must work tirelessly for that. I strongly believe that the politics of love is more powerful and efficient than hate politics.”

Asserting that the sentiment of Tamil-Tamils will only unite us, Stalin said, “ We will face obstacles or obstacles will be created on our path. We must work hard with that realisation, like Periyar and Ambedkar did. Shattering those obstacles would become easy when we identify our enemies and enemies’ campaigns.”

“Do you know the intention of those people who shed crocodile tears & cite sporadic regressive incidents before wondering if this is the land of Periyar & Ambedkar? They are not worried that such atrocities still prevail in society. Their statement is a manifestation of their arrogance that regressive, conservative ideas and oppression thrive in the land you believe you have sowed the seeds of change in,” Stalin said, resolving to weed out the residual atrocities in the society through ‘our’ hard work.

“We must make our advancement towards equality possible through our social work and legal battle. Let us March on the path laid down by visionary leaders of mankind like Periyar and Ambedkar for that,” Stalin thundered, claiming that his dravidian model regime has provided all rights for the social, educational and economic progress of the oppressed people.

“I can say with pride that under no regime has so much been done for the progress of the scheduled castes like in the Dravidian model regime which designed so many schemes for the development of SCs and STs, provided funds and created entrepreneurs among them.”

Earlier in the day, the chief minister, accompanied by his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan paid floral tributes at the memorial of Ambedkar at RA Puram in the city.