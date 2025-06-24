Politics fragmented Bharat’s unity: Governor R N Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Monday said that the unity of Bharat, deeply rooted in its spiritual and cultural heritage, was fractured by post-Independence politics that emphasised divisions based on language and region. He was addressing the gathering at the West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan campus here. "For thousands of years, Bharat remained one culturally, spiritually and civilisationally. But after Independence, political narratives began to separate us in the name of language and regional identity," the Governor said, lamenting the shift from unity to fragmentation.

Highlighting the deep cultural connection between Bengal and Tamil Nadu, he recalled the sacrifices of VO Chidambaram Pillai and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and drew parallels between Mahakavi Bharathiyar and Rabindranath Tagore, both of whom envisioned a united Bharat Mata.

"Unlike other nations created through military power, Bharat evolved from spiritual strength. Sri Aurobindo described Bharat as a living energy—Bharat Shakti. That spiritual force inspired our freedom struggle, " he added.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in reconnecting the nation with its roots.

"Under his leadership, Bharat has re-emerged among the top three nations in many sectors. We are rediscovering who we truly are, " Ravi noted.

On a lighter note, he lauded Bengal's culinary legacy, particularly its sweets, saying, "No one can rival Bengal when it comes to sweets."

The event was attended by members of the Tamil Nadu Bengal Association and other cultural groups.