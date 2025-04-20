Political colour to Guv-VP meet even as Raj Bhavan plays it down

CHENNAI: A couple of days after various political parties across the country criticised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his recent comments targeting the judiciary over the Supreme Court fixing a timeline for Presidents and Governors to act on State legislatures, Governor RN Ravi met the former at New Delhi on Saturday. However, refusing to attach any political importance, Raj Bhavan sources played it down as a courtesy meeting.

Despite the clarification issued by Raj Bhavan, the meeting has assumed political significance against the backdrop of the vice president questioning the judiciary’s interpretation of the Constitution. Dhankar had also accused the Supreme Court of acting like a “super parliament”, while addressing the valedictory ceremony for the sixth batch of Rajya Sabha Interns.

Governor RN Ravi’s Delhi visit and meeting with the Vice President is considered important as he is under the scanner for sitting on bills, leading the top court to exercise its power, leading to the present standoff.