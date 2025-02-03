Police station bombed, murder bid on ADGP, law and order in tatters, says EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s government over the petrol bomb attack on a police station in Ranipet district and questioned the law and order situation under the present dispensation.

“Under the DMK regime, law and order has deteriorated to such an extent that not even a police station is safe,” he said, pointing out the ‘shocking’ news report regarding the hurling of petrol bombs at the SIPCOT police station in Ranipet district.

Without an iota of understanding on governance and administration, the CM is proclaiming that the law and order is fine, Palaniswami said. However, it is a blatant lie, and the reality is that the law and order hit a new low, said the AIADMK leader. “Is the CM not ashamed of this,” he asked.

The LoP demanded the CM to act swiftly to arrest the perpetrators and ensure stern legal action against them.

‘ADGP Nayak’s charges of attempt on life serious’

Meanwhile, the AIADMK leader urged the DMK government to probe the allegation of senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak that an attempt was made on her life for exposing irregularities in police recruitment. He sought tough legal action against the culprits.

The Leader of the Opposition demanded that the “Stalin-model DMK government” ensure adequate security for the Additional Director General of Police Nayak. It was appalling that an attempt was made on her life for exposing the irregularities in her department. “What answer does Chief Minister MK Stalin have for this? he asked.

In a social media post, the top AIADMK leader said the alleged incident was a blot on the police department, which functions under the Chief Minister who handles the Home portfolio. The DMK government must own up full responsibility for the “condemnable, shameful state of affairs” in the police department, he said.

The ex-CM expressed shock over the alleged attempt on the official’s life, with her official chamber getting gutted in a fire last year.