Police seize weapons from bus heading to Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Weapons including a firearm and sickle have been confiscated by the police on Wednesday from a government bus en route from Chennai to Tirunelveli.

The incident prompted concern among passengers and authorities.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, seized the weapons and initiated a thorough investigation involving the bus driver and conductor.

Forensic officials and fingerprint experts were summoned to examine the bus. Additionally, a bomb disposal squad has also been called to ensure the safety of all passengers.