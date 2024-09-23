Police seize tobacco, ganja & lottery tickets in Krishnagiri; 17 arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested 17 individuals for selling banned tobacco products, ganja, and lottery tickets in Krishnagiri district.

Police apprehended 10 individuals across Singarapettai, Samalpatti, Kallavi, Mathur, Berigai, Pochampalli, and Denkanikottai areas, seizing tobacco worth Rs 5000.

In another operation, five individuals were arrested in Hosur, Nallur, and Uthangarai for possessing ganja of 1.200 kgs.

Additionally, Police in Krishnagiri and Pochampalli arrested two individuals for selling banned lottery tickets and confiscated them.