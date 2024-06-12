Police rescue stolen 5-month-old baby within two hours in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A five-month-old baby boy was kidnapped at Boothalur in Thanjavur and police rescued the baby in a record time of two hours on Tuesday.

It is said, that an Andhra Pradesh couple Dileep (26) and Shoba (21) have been selling key chains at Boothalur railway station for the past few days.

They used to stay on the platform and on Monday night they found their baby missing while waking up at around 3.30 am on Tuesday.

Subsequently, they complained with the Boothalur police station. Based on the complaint, a police team headed by Inspector Sivasubramanian searched for the missing infant.

Fortunately, the police team found the baby at around half a kilometre away from the railway station.

The baby was taken to the police station and handed over the baby to parents immediately.

The initial investigation found that the baby was stolen by a gang and later abandoned.

The police are hunting for the abductors.