Police raid spas in TN's Namakkal, rescue 18 women from sex work

NAMAKKAL: At least 18 women were rescued from illegal commercial sex work in this district after raids were held in different places, including some spas, police said on Saturday.

The raids were conducted in Namakkal Town on Friday by several police teams, "targeting multiple spa centres and massage parlours in the area." "During the operation, four establishments were found to be facilitating prostitution under the guise of providing massage services.

A total of 18 women were rescued, and four managers were arrested," a police press note said. This coordinated action was part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal commercial sexual activities being carried out in the name of wellness services, it added.