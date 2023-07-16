Police perplexed as books, record notes stolen in Vaniyambadi school

VANIYAMBADI: Unidentified people broke into a Muslim girls middle school in the town on Friday night and decamped with yet to be distributed government text books and record notes submitted by students.

Vaniyambadi police are puzzled why they chose to steal school books and record notes. The school located in the Kottai area of Vaniyambadi has a student strength of around 500. School authorities said they had locked the school after classes ended on Friday. But when they came back to open the school the next day they found that though the lock was intact, the door was open as the inner bolts were not in place.

A thorough inspection revealed that some textbooks which were held back to be handed over to students who were absent on the day of distribution had gone missing. To the shock of the school officials, record notebooks of students with school work were also stolen. Police who are investigating the case are surprised over the reasons why books and notes with students’ work have been stolen.