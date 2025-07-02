Police-organised crime, says Madras High Court

MADURAI: The alleged custodial murder of Madapuram Bathrakali Amman temple security guard Ajith Kumar has shocked entire State, as it seemed like a police-organised crime where the government is killing its own citizens, said the Madras High Court.

A division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete made the comment after reviewing the video evidence, and asked who directed the special team to investigate the case even before an FIR was filed, and beat the victim under the guise of a preliminary inquiry.

“The facts narrated on behalf of the petitioners are disturbing the conscience of this court,” the bench said, warning that if the actions initiated by the government appeared to cover up the misdeeds of the errant officials, the court would not accept it and would instead initiate efforts to conduct further probe into the matter.

Though the procedures for receiving complaints, registration of cases, and conducting investigation are codified and guidelines are issued, violations are equally dominating, it said, adding that this showed the mindset of the police officials, which required stern action.

As directed by the court, Madurai Medical College dean Arul Kumar Sundaresh furnished the postmortem report, which revealed that there were 44 wounds on Ajith’s body. Judicial Magistrate Venkatesh Prasad also submitted his findings.

Temple Executive Officer Saktheeswaran, who is an eyewitness, said he took the video of the police torturing Ajith inside the temple from a toilet room for only a few minutes, fearing that the officials would see him filming the assault.

The court then directed S John Sundarlal Suresh, the Fourth Additional District Judge, Madurai, to conduct an inquiry into the custodial death and submit a report on July 8.

After the petitioners raised an apprehension about the possible destruction of evidence, the court directed the Sivaganga SP and the investigating officer to hand over all the evidence, including CCTV footage and CDR records, to the inquiring judge. The government was also directed to provide necessary protection to the eyewitnesses in the case.

The case was adjourned to July 8 for further hearing.

Ajith was picked up for inquiry by the Tiruppuvanam police on June 27 in connection with the theft of 9.5 sovereigns kept in a car on which two women had come to the temple. He was released from the station after questioning. Later on the same day, he was detained by a six-member special team, who brutally assaulted him during the interrogation. He collapsed and died on the way to the hospital.