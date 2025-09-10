Police open fire on youth in Cuddalore after drunken brawl over reels video

CHENNAI: A tense situation unfolded near Cuddalore when police were forced to open fire on a youth involved in a violent drunken brawl allegedly sparked by the filming of a reels video.

According to Thanthi TV, the incident took place in Pazhamalainadhar Nagar, Virudhachalam, where three intoxicated youths, identified as Kandhavel, Siva, and Balaji, assaulted six individuals, including a bus driver, before fleeing the scene after recording the altercation on video.

Following the police complaint, authorities launched a search operation. When officers attempted to apprehend the suspects, Kandhavel reportedly attacked the police, prompting them to shoot him in the leg. Siva, who attempted to flee, sustained fractures in his hand and leg. The third suspect, Balaji, remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.