Police open fire, nab 4 suspects in murder of Erode history sheeter

COIMBATORE: Four suspects in the murder of a 35-year-old history sheeter have been arrested after a chase by police by opening fire in Erode on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as Sathish, Saravanan, Boopalan and Karthikeyan. Of them, three persons were shot in their legs by police, when they attempted to flee away.

Police said the suspects were part of a larger gang that hacked to death John alias Chanakya from SMC Colony in Salem around 11.30 am. They intercepted the car of John, who was with his wife and attacked him to death with machetes.

The woman suffered minor injuries, when she intervened to safeguard her husband and has been admitted to a private hospital. The injured suspects were admitted to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and were being moved to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. The victim is a history-sheeter and has several grave cases against him in police stations.