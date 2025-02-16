Police must pay full attention to law and order, says Selvaperunthagai on Mayiladuthurai murder case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of two youths who allegedly flagged illicit arrack sale in Mayiladuthurai and said that the state police must pay full attention to maintaining law and order and prevent such incidents.

Talking to media persons in his Sriperumbudur constituency where a membership card distribution drive to Congress workers was launched, Selvaperunthagai condemned the Mayiladuthurai killings and said, "We have been raising it repeatedly in the State Assembly that the state police must deal with such elements with an iron fist. The Chief Minister is paying full attention to maintaining law and order. Likewise, officials must also pay full attention and prevent such incidents from happening in future."

Earlier, in another statement, the TNCC chief urged the state government to take suitable measures in all places of worship to ensure communal harmony based on the most recent verdict of the Madras High Court and said that BJP state president Annamalai and Hindu Munnani-like outfits were engaging in the politics of dividing people communally in a peaceful Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the recent Tiruparankundram hillock row, Selvaperunthagai said that the High Court verdict has only approved the continuance of the long-followed religious practices by various faiths on the hill since pre-independence era. The Tamil Nadu government must ensure communal harmony not only in Tiruparankumdran but all places of worship on the basis of the verdict, he added.

