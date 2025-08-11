Police inspector suspended for shoddy murder investigation in Sulur

CHENNAI: A police inspector from Sulur has been suspended after it emerged that he conducted a shoddy investigation in a murder case and made a wrongful arrest.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, two months ago, Jayaraman, a resident of Palayamkottai, was murdered in Chennai, but his body was dumped in a well at Malumichampatti near Coimbatore. The murder came to light only when two men, Balamurugan and Murugaperumal, surrendered at the Chettipalayam police station.

When the police recovered the body from the well, it was decomposed and beyond recognition. Following this, Lenin Appadurai, the Sulur police station inspector, who was also in charge of the Chettipalayam police station, arrested the duo.

However, investigations revealed that the accused, Murugaperumal, had no involvement in the murder and that the crime was carried out by Newton and Benito from Palayamkottai. On learning that Lenin Appadurai had made a faulty arrest in connection with the case without conducting a proper investigation, senior police officials placed him under suspension.