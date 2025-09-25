Police grant permission for Vijay’s campaign in Namakkal on Sept 27

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been granted police permission to hold his campaign in Namakkal on September 27.

Earlier, authorities had denied approval for the proposed venue, prompting the party to choose an alternative location. The campaign will now be held near KS Theatre in Namakkal, where the police have given clearance, Thanthi TV reported.

Meanwhile, TVK sources said Vijay has revised his Tamil Nadu tour schedule. Initially planned to conclude on December 20, it has now been extended into early 2026.

He began his tour on September 13 in Ariyalur and Tiruchirappalli and wrapped up the first leg on September 20 in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur. His next stops include Namakkal and Karur on September 27, followed by Vellore, Ranipet, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, and Erode through October.

The tour will continue across several districts in November and December, before moving into Madurai, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Chengalpattu, and Chennai in 2026.