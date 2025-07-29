Police couple suspended over abetment charges

MADURAI: Tirunelveli honour killing accused S Surjith’s parents, Sub Inspectors of police, have been placed under suspension pending inquiry over their connivance in the alleged caste-based killing.

Surjith’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, Sub Inspectors in the TSP battalion in Rajapalayam and Manimuthar respectively, were accused of being part of the conspiracy by the dead youth’s parents and relatives.

Palayamkottai police filed a case against Surjith and his parents under murder charges, slapping the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Surjith was remanded to judicial custody.

The victim’s relatives alleged that Surjith’s parents abetted in the murder and demanded the arrest of the police couple.