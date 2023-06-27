Police case : DMK issues notice to its sitting MP Gnanathiraviam

CHENNAI: The DMK high command has issued a notice to its sitting MP. S. Gnanathiraviam after the Palayamokottai police registered a case against him.

Gnanathiraviam is the Member of Parliament from Tirunelveli constituency and Palayamkottai police have registered a case against him and 20 others for assaulting a person, Godfrey Noble who is a preacher and self styled Bishop of the Jesus Saves Ministry of the Church of South India (CSI) on Monday.

This is following a dispute between two factions in the Church of South India,Tirunelveli diocese.

The DMK general secretary in charge of organisation, S. Duraimurugan who is also the state water works minister issued a notice to S. Gnanathiraviam and asked the MP to respond within 7 days of receipt of the notice and to furnish his explanation or to send the response by post.

Duraimurugan said that if the MP was not responding within seven days action will be taken against him.